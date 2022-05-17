Media's lackluster coverage of Laguna Beach mass shooting exposes political biases

ABC10

The media is facing a barrage of criticism for providing ample coverage of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, while largely ignoring another mass shooting that occurred in Laguna Woods, California, which also happened over the weekend.

In the Laguna Woods shooting, a Chinese-born gunman, 68-year-old David Chou travelled from Las Vegas to Orange County where he attended a church meeting held by the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

Chou, who chained the doors shut and placed several firebombs at the church, opened fire on a gathering mainly attended by elderly Taiwanese churchgoers.

His rampage was cut short by the actions of one man, 52-year-old Dr. John Cheng, who tackled him to the ground and allowed other parishioners to subdue the gunman. Cheng lost his life in his final act of heroism, but saved dozens of others in the process.

Police say that the gunman, who was born in China, targeted Taiwanese people in what they described as a “politically motivated hate incident” born from his anger over Taiwanese independence.

The media's lackluster coverage of the Laguna Woods shooting was noted by Intercept journalist Lee Fang, who pointed out that Asian NGOs have remained silent on the tragedy.

“Don’t see major Asian NGOs commenting on this, even though the attacker was motivated by racialized hate,” the journalist said. “Any time there’s a hate crime that has a bit of moral complexity that falls outside of simplistic oppressor-oppressed narratives, they fall silent.”

Indeed the media has a tendency to ignore otherwise whitewash the actions of mass killers if they do not fit a specific paradigm or boundary set by the mainstream media’s narrative.

In the wake of the Waukesha massacre, which saw Darrel Brooks, who is black, plow through a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring over 60 others, the media refused to mention the race of the attacker and in some cases implied that the SUV had driven itself into the crowd.

Some reports characterized it as an “accident.”

As detailed by Rebel News, the incident prompted prominent podcaster Joe Rogan to call out the media for its improper coverage of the massacre.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the media's dishonest coverage, stating that it was only interested in “pursuing partisan narratives.”