Medical kidnapping and what's wrong with teachers these days?
And knock me down with a feather – yet another crackpot teacher employed at a publicly-funded school spouts woke nonsense as he tries to indoctrinate impressionable young children to do the same.
Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.
A kidnapper, by definition, is a nefarious type of individual. The idea of someone being forcefully taken and then held hostage is egregious and disturbing. But what if the kidnapper is… a children’s hospital? Just wait until you hear what Jeremy Loffredo has uncovered at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about a man at Oakville Trafalgar High School who is allegedly transitioning into a woman – complete with enormous fake breasts with nipples protruding through his see-through tops. And the Halton District School Board is perfectly ok with this grotesque display of “gender identity.” Welcome to the latest chapter of trans-sanity…
