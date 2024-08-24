Middle East Forums President: War in Israel unlikely to escalate to WWIII

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 23, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Dr. Daniel Pipes, President of The Middle East Forum, about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, and how it seems that the world has 'caught fire' ever since President Donald Trump left office.

The two discussed how while the Russia-Ukraine War remains a significant concern, the conflict in the Middle East is much more likely to erupt into a broader international conflict, especially given the presence of American aircraft carriers aimed at stabilizing the region.

"The Iranians are on the war path," he said. "They have been so for a long time, aiming to alter the global order. With allies and proxies across the region—including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various groups in Gaza and Iraq—the situation is fraught with danger."

Despite the high stakes, Dr. Pipes expressed skepticism about the likelihood of the Middle East erupting into World War III. He said that while the Iranian regime is deeply disruptive and has large ambitions, it has yet to engage in large-scale retaliation for recent incidents, such as the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran. The Iranian government has historically employed cautious responses to provocations, focusing on low-intensity conflicts rather than direct conventional warfare.

Dr. Pipes reflected on Israel's strategic approach to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, which has dragged on for nearly a year. He criticized the slow pace of the conflict, attributing it partly to pressure from the United States for ceasefires and negotiations. He argued that Israel's delay in decisively addressing Hamas has emboldened both the group and anti-Semitic sentiments globally.

"I think the slow pace of the war against Hamas has been a significant strategic error," he said. "The Israelis could have acted sooner to eliminate Hamas’s leadership and reduce the prolonged suffering and international criticism."