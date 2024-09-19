Moira Deeming’s husband reveals deep impact of defamation claims

In a recent affidavit, Andrew Deeming, husband of exiled Liberal MP Moira Deeming, has shared the profound impact on his wife following defamation claims made by Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto. Moira Deeming, who was labelled a Nazi sympathiser after attending a Let Women Speak rally, is suing Pesutto over his remarks.

Andrew Deeming described his wife as now living in fear, stating he worries she may never recover from the damage caused by the allegations.

Well of course the barrister defending John Pesutto in Moira Deeming’s defamation case has pronouns in his bio



It all makes perfect sense now pic.twitter.com/VrACBNwi7m — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 19, 2024

He said Moira has become reclusive and afraid to go out in public. "She is now very rarely jovial," he said, adding that she has become introverted and withdrawn.

Moira’s role as a Liberal MP came under scrutiny following the rally, which was gatecrashed by neo-Nazis. This prompted an attempt by Liberal leadership, led by Pesutto, to expel her from the party. Though initially suspended, Moira was later expelled after a second motion.

Andrew revealed the strain on their family, explaining how Moira's anxiety has worsened. She fears public interactions and has withdrawn from political campaigning, an activity she once enjoyed. He also highlighted the toll on their children, saying their family life "fell apart" as Moira struggled to cope.

Concluding his affidavit, Andrew expressed deep concern: "I’m worried the publications have damaged Moira and she will not recover."

The defamation trial continues in the Federal Court, expected to run for three weeks.