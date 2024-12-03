Montreal-area council condemns Trudeau's 'inflammatory and divisive' remarks on Israeli PM

Hampstead, a suburb in the Montreal area has issued a scathing rebuke of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent remarks about the potential arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During a meeting on December 2, 2024, Hampstead's council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Trudeau’s comments as “reckless” and harmful to Canada’s relationship with Israel and its Jewish citizens.

In a statement posted to X accompanying the resolution, Mayor Jeremy Levy minced no words in his criticism of the prime minister’s rhetoric.

“Last night, the Hampstead Council unanimously and unequivocally condemned Justin Trudeau’s inflammatory and divisive rhetoric surrounding the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu,” Mayor Levy said. “His remarks are not only reckless but an affront to democratic principles and the Jewish community at large. We will not stand idly by as the Prime Minister uses such incendiary language to score political points at the expense of our people.”

The council’s resolution emphasized the importance of Canada’s longstanding partnership with Israel, noting that Trudeau’s comments threaten to undermine that relationship. Mayor Levy called for accountability at the federal level, specifically urging action from Trudeau’s Special Advisor on Jewish Community Relations, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

“We also demand that Trudeau’s special Jewish advisor rise to the occasion, honour his responsibility to our community, and publicly denounce these harmful and irresponsible comments,” Levy added. “The Jewish community deserves more than lukewarm statements in the face of such brazen disregard.”

Trudeau said Canada will “abide” by an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the all the regulations and rulings of the international courts,” Trudeau said. “This is just who we are as Canadians.”

On November 21, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for “crimes against humanity and crimes committed” as Israel defends itself against Hamas butchers that committed the October 7, 2023, terror attack which left 1,200 dead and another 240 kidnapped.

The council’s resolution also reaffirmed Hampstead’s unwavering support for Israel, its democratically elected leaders, and the Jewish community both in Canada and abroad. It called on the federal government to reject divisive rhetoric, strengthen ties with Israel, and take a firm stance against antisemitism and terrorism.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet responded to the council’s condemnation, which reflects growing concern among Jewish communities in Canada over rising antisemitism and hostile political rhetoric.