TEASER: Montreal cops detain, ticket Rebel journalists upon arrival at protest

In what seems to be a new trend, police took aim at Rebel News this past weekend during protests in Montreal, Quebec. Following our coverage the previous week — where we documented police pulling individuals out of crowds and charging them, plus racked up more than $6,000 during an investigation into police conduct in the city's Orthodox Jewish community — we were certain we needed to return to Montreal.

Ahead of the release of our full-length video that's coming tomorrow morning, we wanted to provide another teaser clip of how Montreal police treat journalists covering protests in the city. Two Rebel videographers, Efron Monsanto and Mocha Bezirgan, were detained almost immediately upon their arrival at the protest.

