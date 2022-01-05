‘More of Us’: Matt Brevner talks new single with Ezra Levant
After a year working with Rebel News, Matt Brevner was inspired to write this song on behalf of all of the disenfranchised professionals he's met along the way.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Matt Brevner (follow @MattBrevner on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about his new single, More of Us.
You can listen to the single by visiting Brevner.com or Brevner.bandcamp.com.
