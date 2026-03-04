MPs defecting to Liberals making Canadians feel country is 'broken': David Knight Legg
Political strategist David Knight Legg tells Ezra Levant how former Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux's move to the Liberals is a betrayal to the Albertans who elected him to represent them.
Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and political strategist David Knight Legg recently discussed the controversial floor-crossing of former Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux during an episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
Jeneroux, the Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend since 2015, crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's caucus on February 18, becoming the third such defection from the Conservatives in recent months and bringing the Liberals to 169 seats in the House of Commons—just three short of a majority.
Knight Legg condemned the move by Jeneroux, citing his betrayal of the voters who elected him to represent them.
"It's literally like you're playing this game, it's a hockey game, and halfway through the game some guy drops a bag of cash next to your defenceman. He skates over, changes jerseys, goes back on the ice and takes your guy out in the corner," he said.
"I think a lot of people instinctively feel that there's something fundamentally not right about this horse trading resulting in you just coming onside for the sake of that extra vote," Knight Legg continued.
"If this is the way they want to play it, this is the way they want to trade it, trading on the human weakness of somebody as weak as this Matt Jeneroux guy, his lack of loyalty, his lack of integrity, his lack of an understanding of what a political philosophy of being a Conservative is supposed to mean, then I think people are going to increasingly say ... the country itself is broken," he added.
Jeneroux, who previously announced plans to retire from politics last fall amid defection rumors, reversed course after consultations with his family and constituents, stating he could best serve Canada by joining the Liberal benches and will now serve as special advisor on economic and security partnerships.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned the move as a betrayal of Jeneroux's Edmonton Riverbend voters, accusing him of breaking the trust placed in him when elected under the Conservative banner.
