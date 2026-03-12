NDP MP becomes 4th floor crosser to join Carney Liberals

Mark Carney's government, despite falling short of a majority in the 2025 election, is now sitting on the cusp of forming an official majority in the House of Commons following another defection.

Late Tuesday, it was announced that Lori Idlout, a New Democrat from Nunavut, would be the fourth MP to cross the floor to the Liberals.

With three byelections set to be held on April 13, two of which are in ridings considered to be Liberal strongholds, it seems likely the prime minister will have achieved a majority government not through the will of voters, but through backroom deals.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, along with panellist and Rebel News contributor Tamara Lich, shared their disappointment at the newest Liberal's decision.

“What I think is most important here, is how unprecedented this is,” said Lise. “In a normal election cycle, you can expect maybe one floor crosser.”

Usually these are related to a specific issue or “matter of conscience,” noted Sheila. “That makes perfect sense to me; some things are a deal breaker for some people.”

But what's happened over the last year is MPs are saying they “want to be in the government caucus” Sheila added, describing Carney's tactics as a form of “stealing” a majority.

“Whatever Mark Carney is doing in the background — whatever promises he's making these people — should be known to the people of Canada,” Lise said.

“It's absolutely shocking,” Tamara said, calling it “incredible” that this has kept happening. However, she also felt the floor crossings would further disenchant Alberta voters with Canada's federal system, fuelling more support for separatism.

“Our votes don't matter,” replied Sheila, “and even if you vote blue, they'll cross like Matt Jeneroux,” she said, slamming the Edmonton-Riverbend MP's decision to betray Conservative voters.

“Mark Carney will undermine the will of the people, these indignant, self-serving MPs will ignore the message their constituents tried to send Ottawa to line their pockets, to maybe get a cabinet position and a salary top up,” stated Sheila.