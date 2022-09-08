Net-zero doctors? Push to slash ‘health care emissions’ takes off

On yesterday's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by speaker and author Michelle Stirling to discuss the disturbing trend within the medical industry of physicians shifting focus toward reducing their carbon footprints instead of solely focusing on treating their patients.

This shift in focus likely comes at the expense of patients' health care, and some doctors are even going so far as to profess their dedication to achieving "net-zero" status.

As stated by Michelle, "You have to think of what that means for health care. It means that health care stops looking at you as a suffering individual who needs care, and they start looking at you as a carbon footprint."

Michelle went on to say, "These ideas are so ludicrous, so misplaced, and so focused on the carbon footprint, they forget that their whole purpose is actually treating patients, people, human beings, and being a human being with that human being.

