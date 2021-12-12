Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

New Twitter CEO appers to be even more of a censor!

Twitter silenced an account that provided updates on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 12, 2021

Remove Ads

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant spoke with Breitbart's Allum Bokhari about Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal. 

Ever since Agrawal took lead, Bokhari says that the platform has seen an increase in censorship.

This was most widely proven with the banning of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker account.

Censorship Canada Social Media Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.