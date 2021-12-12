New Twitter CEO appers to be even more of a censor!
Twitter silenced an account that provided updates on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant spoke with Breitbart's Allum Bokhari about Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal.
Ever since Agrawal took lead, Bokhari says that the platform has seen an increase in censorship.
This was most widely proven with the banning of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker account.
