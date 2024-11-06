New U.K. Conservative leader 'is not the real deal': David Atherton
Kemi Badenoch's commitment to the European Court of Human Rights, which sees foreign judges ruling on British cases, is a non-starter, journalist David Atherton tells The Ezra Levant Show.
Conservatives in the United Kingdom have chosen a new leader for the party, selecting Kemi Badenoch, a former cabinet minister in the governments of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss after having been elected as an MP in 2017.
With the U.K. Conservatives having lost significant support to Nigel Farage's upstart Reform Party, both Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, her final challenger for the party's stewardship, ran on messages that seemed to be aimed at winning back these lost voters.
On Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist David Atherton joined the show to share his assessment of the new U.K. Conservative leader.
“There are two wings to the Conservative Party, one is what's called the One Nation Tories, which is basically the left of the party,” explained Atherton. “They're kind of woke. In fact, they're very woke,” he added.
“And then you have, sort of the right of the party, which is the traditional side of conservatism as it was under Margaret Thatcher.”
Badenoch, he says, was not the right choice for the party because of one crucial issue:
Basically, Kemi Badenoch is not the real deal. I think she was totally insincere, and her major, major faults which will never be forgotten, is she would not be looking to get Britain to leave the European Court of Human Rights.
There is one court beyond British court that you can appeal to in a case, and that is based in [France], and these judges are not British. They're foreign people and they're creating British law when they don't have any knowledge of British law.
