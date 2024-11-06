New U.K. Conservative leader 'is not the real deal': David Atherton

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Conservatives in the United Kingdom have chosen a new leader for the party, selecting Kemi Badenoch, a former cabinet minister in the governments of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss after having been elected as an MP in 2017.

With the U.K. Conservatives having lost significant support to Nigel Farage's upstart Reform Party, both Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, her final challenger for the party's stewardship, ran on messages that seemed to be aimed at winning back these lost voters.

On Tuesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist David Atherton joined the show to share his assessment of the new U.K. Conservative leader.

“There are two wings to the Conservative Party, one is what's called the One Nation Tories, which is basically the left of the party,” explained Atherton. “They're kind of woke. In fact, they're very woke,” he added.

“And then you have, sort of the right of the party, which is the traditional side of conservatism as it was under Margaret Thatcher.”

Badenoch, he says, was not the right choice for the party because of one crucial issue: