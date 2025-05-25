Newfoundland riding flips Conservative after judicial recount

The Conservative win grants the Opposition 144 seats in the House of Commons, reducing the Liberals to 169, three short of a majority.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   May 25, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

A rural Newfoundland riding flipped to the Conservatives on Friday, further reducing the likelihood of a Liberal majority in the House of Commons.

Following a recount lasting almost two weeks, Elections Canada declared Conservative Jonathan Rowe the winner in the Terra Nova-The Peninsulas riding by a narrow margin of 12 votes, reported the Canadian Press.

This outcome reverses the initial count from the April 28 election, which had shown Liberal Anthony Germain leading by the same 12-vote difference.

Rowe's victory grants the Conservatives 144 seats, reducing the Liberals to 169, three short of a majority. The Bloc Quebecois holds 22 seats, the NDP seven, and the Green Party one.

Following his narrow victory, Rowe posted a Facebook video thanking his supporters and campaign team and acknowledging Germain for a "clean race." He assured Liberal voters that he would represent them to the best of his ability.

Rowe's victory signals a significant increase in the party's popularity in the province. Having previously held only one seat, the Opposition Tories now control three of Newfoundland and Labrador's seven federal seats.

He stood alongside Pierre Poilievre on Sunday, who addressed caucus and criticized the Liberals for their delayed budget. “Maybe they think that budgets will balance themselves.”

“For too long, workers and small businesses have carried this morbidly obese government on their backs,” Poilievre said. “Lowering the cost of government will lower the cost of living.”

Elections Canada's recount of roughly 1,000 disputed ballots required lawyers' debate and Justice Garrett Handrigan's review, ultimately resulting in 819 rejected ballots.

Rowe, with experience in oil and gas and mining, is a first-time federal politician. 

The eastern riding encompasses significant fishing, tourism, and oil-industry-dependent communities and small towns, with residents working both locally and in Alberta.

The riding has over 76,000 residents, with 41,670 votes cast in the April 28 election. Officials confirmed a full recount of all ballots.

The Newfoundland recount was one of four recounts called after last month's election and the last to conclude.

A recount in Quebec's Terrebonne riding resulted in a one-vote victory for Liberal Tatiana Auguste over the Bloc Québécois incumbent.

Initially projected to win by 35 votes, then trailing by 44 after post-election validation, Auguste ultimately won by 23,352 to 23,351 votes.

Meanwhile, Conservative candidate Kathy Borrelli held Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore following a court-ordered recount last week.

The Opposition Tories lost Milton East-Halton Hills South by 21 votes.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.