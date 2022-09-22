UPDATE: No ArriveCan petition drop off

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The Orwellian, government-mandated surveillance app, ArriveCan, may be coming to an end. With Canadian government border measures set to expire on September 30th, many speculate that the government will also do away with this tracking app.

The controversial app was forced on travellers under the guise of upholding public health and border regulations in wake of what the government refers to as the COVID19 pandemic.

The far-reaching scope of this app being forced onto the personal devices of all travellers is why we launched a petition at NoArriveCAN.com and crowdfunded to support litigation in partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund (TDF).

TDF launched a legal challenge against the app on August 24 in which it personally named federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos as a respondent.

Since rumblings are being heard that these border measures will not be extended past September 30, we have formally submitted the petition with over 26,000 signatures to federal Minster of Transportation Omar Alghabra.

Alghabra has been a fierce defendant and advocate of this measure.



JUST IN: Omar Alghabra refuses to answer whether or not the government will lift the ArriveCAN app soon.



Tell Trudeau it's time to end this app, sign our petition https://t.co/Qg3bpp8OgF@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Vf4gU4GAOq — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 21, 2022

Yet many Canadians have taken up legitimate concerns around downloading a government surveillance app to their personal cell phones, especially when the app's own terms and conditions read:

“Personal information may be disclosed to contractors working for the Public Health Agency of Canada and Service Canada as well as to the following entities: other government institutions, as well as provincial, territorial, municipal governments or international health organizations as well as their institutions for these purposes.”

The out-of-touch Liberals also appear to be in favour of the digitization that has many Canadians concerned, as evidenced by Tourism Minister Randy Boissonault’s remarks:

Liberal Tourism Minister Randy Boissoneault claims that the party is focused on having frictionless borders and believes that “ArriveCAN has its use in digitizing the world.”



Do you agree? If you want to scrap the app, visit https://t.co/Qg3bpp8OgF@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/xoupDaygkY — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 21, 2022

It’s become increasingly clear that my initial suspicion of this app was justified. It's meant to “modernize cross border travel,” but is part of the increasingly digitization of our world through partnership with the creepy World Economic Forum’s brainchild known as the Known Traveler Digital Identity platform (KTDI).

So will the Liberals move forward to extend the use of this app and other border measures, despite even President Joe Biden saying that COVID is over?



“The pandemic is over.”

- Joe Biden



The COVID “pandemic” was over before it began. The pandemic of medical tyranny still persists. pic.twitter.com/c73rAFI3XQ — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 19, 2022

Regardless, we’ve sent this petition via registered mail to Transport Minister Alghabra so that the Liberals can see just how many Canadians do not agree with this Orwellian measure.