No tough questions from independent media | Alexa Lavoie with David Menzies

Last week, during a stop on the campaign trail, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet refused, twice, to answer questions from Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie. Despite considering the questions “reasonable,” the Bloc leader instead cited a “policy” of not responding to questions from Rebel News.

Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies on this week's episode of Rebel Roundup to dissect this disappointing encounter with Blanchet.

Speaking about what happened after she asked her questions, Alexa told David:

It's why I said to him [Blanchet], you are running [an] electoral campaign, you should answer to anybody who asks you questions. That is democracy, that is supposed to be on what we live right now. Now you decide from who you take the question, and you know that the question will be easy for you to answer. That's a problem.

