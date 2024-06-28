North America's new pandemic plan: Vaccine mandates, border measures and more

By Ezra Levant Save the Truck! Toronto Police are investigating Rebel News for hate speech. A conviction could see Ezra Levant jailed for two years -- please help us fight back! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three major countries in North America — Canada, the United States and Mexico — revised pandemic preparedness plans.

Under the new version of the North American Plan For Animal and Pandemic Influenza, the countries could see the return of vaccine mandates and border restrictions. True North's Cosmin Dzsurdzsa detailed the changes in the wake of COVID-19 in a new story published earlier this week.

Cosmin joined Thursday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, where he explained the nuts and bolts of the newly revised plan to host Ezra Levant.

"It's a sweeping agreement that dictates how these countries will respond to these incidents and involves some of the highest ministries in these countries including Canada's Public Health Agency, Global Affairs Canada and Public Safety Canada," Cosmin explained.

And with some of the worst aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, like vaccine mandates, lockdowns and travel restrictions featured in the plan, Ezra asked how the three governments intend to codify the plan:

It's an emergency response coordination group. It's very shadowy, it's not transparent, but they have a governance structure that is picked by these agencies from all of these governments, and they staff it. When there's an emergency, it triggers a sort of process, and that can include discussing things like border measures, travel restrictions, vaccine mandates. But they can also force private groups, companies, parts of critical infrastructure and supply chains, to also implement measures based on their diktats.

Cosmin also said the North American plan is like an expansion of the World Health Organization's attempts to draft a global pandemic treaty, noting, "we're really trending towards these centralized international bodies dictating what sovereign nations can and can't do when responding to emergencies, whether real or not."