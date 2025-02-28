Nova Scotia premier calls out anti-energy Quebecers

Nearly three in four (74%) Quebecers want more oil and gas pipelines, according to a recent Angus Reid poll.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is at his wits end with Québec separatists, whom he accuses of sabotaging “nation-building” projects. 

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that the Bloc Québécois Leader is insistent on blocking Atlantic Canada from accessing Western Canada’s energy,” he writes.

Québec has frequently clashed with neighbouring provinces of late over pipelines, though most Canadians—including most Quebecers—endorse more pipelines to reduce their reliance on American oil. 

However, the political class has demonstrated incredible reluctance on the matter.

Firstly, Premier Francois Legault irked fellow Canadians after claiming there was “no social acceptability” for Energy East, a “nation-building” project cancelled in 2017. 

“It does not serve Quebec. It does not serve the environment. It does not serve the planet,” added Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, though only 24% of residents from La Belle province hold that sentiment.

Nearly eight in 10 want more oil and gas pipelines a la Northern Gateway and Energy East, including 74% of Quebecers, according to a new poll by Angus Reid.

“Canadians recognize that we must become more self-sufficient as a country,” Houston said on Friday. “I was blown away by your comments,” he continued, referring to Blanchet’s opposition. 

Had TC Energy completed Energy East, it would have taken 1.1 million barrels of crude oil daily from western Canada to refineries in New Brunswick, reducing our reliance on foreign imports.

“Your eagerness to disparage opportunities for ALL Canadians for energy security and intentionally alienate Atlantic Canadians is appalling,” Houston writes.

Between 1988 and 2020, Ottawa spent $488 billion ($604 billion in 2020 alone) on foreign oil imports, including $94.6 billion from the United States. 

Critics argue that Ottawa’s support for extensive environmental regulations has made it harder for Canada to sell its own oil while foreign oil thrives locally.

Premier Houston has called for the immediate approval of an Energy East-type project. “In our national interest, I would ask you to reconsider your position.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also urged Canada to build more pipelines. “Why wouldn’t we talk about Energy East?” she said on February 4.

The $16 billion pipeline was among the $670 billion in energy projects cancelled under the Trudeau government. 

Of notable concern was the federal Impact Assessment Act, which erroneously delayed construction even after securing regulatory approval for projects. 

