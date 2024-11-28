Nova Scotians reject carbon tax as Trudeau says fighting climate change tops list of necessities
Prime Minister Trudeau recently suggested that fighting climate change is more important for struggling Canadians than paying rent or feeding their children.
On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discussed the Progressive Conservatives' election victory in Nova Scotia and the impact of Trudeau's carbon tax.
Premier Tim Houston's notably anti-carbon tax PC's achieved victory Tuesday in a convincing fashion in an election that ultimately ended with a PC supermajority government.
"Nova Scotians have a right to be ticked off," said Sims. "Because before this carbon tax was imposed upon them by the Trudeau government, by Ottawa, they had met their targets — without a carbon tax," she said.
Tim Houston leads PCs to resounding Nova Scotia election victory@SheilaGunnReid and @LiseMerle react as Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston delivers remarks after securing a second term as premier, while Liberal Leader Zach Churchill speaks following the… pic.twitter.com/xpWQXIMdBp— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2024
Sims also criticized Trudeau after recent comments he made suggesting that fighting climate change should be a higher priority for Canadians than paying rent or feeding their children.
He was "born wealthy, born rich, literally on Christmas day, raised in a mansion at 24 Sussex, who has never had to even wonder where his rent is coming from or where his next bill payment will be scraped together," Sims explained.
Trudeau made the comments while speaking in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil prior to the G20 Leaders' Summit in discussion with the co-founder of Global Citizen, Michael Sheldrick.
Speaking about the carbon tax, Gunn Reid said, "I think people are seeing through the mainstream media and the Liberal rhetoric on this because at the end of the day you have less money in your bank account and people are starting to figure out why."
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.