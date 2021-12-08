NYC reports 100% increase in hate crimes

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The New York City Police Department announced on Tuesday that there has been a 100 per cent increase in hate crimes throughout the city this year.

As of December 5, 2021, there have been 503 reported hate crimes, up from 252 in 2020. Of all the hate crimes reported, over 50 per cent of hate crimes target Jews and Asians.

The NYPD says that the spike in hate crimes has been largely driven by attacks on the Asian community, which has seen a 361 per cent increase. It’s up to 129 incidents this year compared to 28 last year.

Likewise, antisemitic crimes are up to 183 in 2021, from 121 in 2020, a 51 per cent increase. Police noted there have been 85 crimes this year over sexual orientation, up from 29 last year.

The full statistics read as follows:

Asian : 129 (2021), up from 28 (2020)

: 129 (2021), up from 28 (2020) Black : 30 (2021), down from 34 (2020)

: 30 (2021), down from 34 (2020) Disabled : 0 (2021), no change from 0 (2020)

: 0 (2021), no change from 0 (2020) Ethnic : 7 (2021), up from 0 (2020)

: 7 (2021), up from 0 (2020) Gender : 20 (2021), up from 13 (2020)

: 20 (2021), up from 13 (2020) Hispanic : 7 (2021), up from 0 (2020)

: 7 (2021), up from 0 (2020) Jewish : 183 (2021), up from 121 (2020)

: 183 (2021), up from 121 (2020) Muslim : 12 (2021), up from 4 (2020)

: 12 (2021), up from 4 (2020) Religion : 8 (2021), down from 12 (2020)

: 8 (2021), down from 12 (2020) Sexual orientation : 85 (2021), up from 29 (2020)

: 85 (2021), up from 29 (2020) White: 20 (2021), up from 10 (2020)

“On the flip side of that, which shows the great work our hate crimes task force is doing, our arrests are up 106 per cent. So on that 503 incidents, we’ve made 249 arrests on that,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

“We have to shine a very bright light on this, and then making sure that everyone knows that when you do something like this, number one, you’ll be held accountable. But number two, it’s not acceptable, not only in this city, but anywhere,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“What we are seeing is anti-Asian really increasing both by percentage and the raw number. I think when you look at antisemitic and anti-Asian, that’s over 50 per cent of all of the hate crimes in New York City,” Shea said. “It’s the same old song in terms of what we’re seeing. We’re seeing a little bit of mental illness. We’re seeing just disregard for common decency.”

Commissioner Shea believes that the excessive rise in hate crimes is being driven by lower incarceration rates, which it should be noted, is the result of Democrat policies.

“When you have mass amounts of people put back on the streets that have traditionally been held in jail, you’re seeing some of that permeate here as well. I mean, that’s just a fact. It’s a fact that people don’t want to talk about, but when you … have people that have no regard for others, and expecting them to change their behavior dramatically. It’s not working out,” he said.

Shea referenced the bail reform laws in New York City that took place in 2019, effectively preventing law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties.

“This series of reforms that were done. That we said you know, we support but that were done hastily, and done without the input of law enforcement, and we’re dealing with it still today,” Shea said, Daily Wire reported. “That’s got to be the number one issue there’s no doubt because it’s, as I just said, it’s the city that we all love so much. And to see it pulled down in many ways is, is really hard to watch.”

“It’s almost as if we’re still in a state of denial, many of the legislators. And this is the number one issue that the next mayor is going to have to face and the next police commissioner is going to have to face, because everything is built on public safety,” he added.

Across the United States, Democrat prosecutors are actively working to “reform” policing by refusing to incarcerate or even charge violent felons. In some cases, felons charged for violent crimes have been released on “excessively” low bail.

In Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks was reportedly released on a USD $1,000 bail after being charged with trying to run over a woman with his SUV just days before the attack that claimed the six people, one of whom was an 8-year-old boy. Over 60 people were injured in the apparently deliberate attack, Rebel News reported.

As New York City continues to grapple with the surge in hate crimes and violent crimes in general, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to campaign against “excessive bail” sought by prosecutors in the city.

In late November, Ocasio-Cortez, along with Reps. Maloney and Raskin sent a letter to New York City’s five district attorneys demanding information on “excessive bail,” Rebel News reported.

Ocasio-Cortez claims that most of the individuals in custody have not been convicted of a crime and are simply locked up because they cannot afford cash bail while they await trial. Like many Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez is calling for the release of potentially dangerous individuals, many of whom are locked up for good reason.