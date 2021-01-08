Ontario police chief in Florida on “personal property-related business matters”

Chief Stephen Tanner of Halton Region police services travelled out of the locked-down province of Ontario to Florida, allegedly to take care of personal business.

According to a report by the Toronto Star,

Tanner confirmed to the Star Friday that he is currently in Florida on “personal property-related business matters,” and that he sought and obtained permission for the trip from the chair of the Halton police board, Oakville Mayor Rob Burton.

Global News reports that the mayor was fine with the arrangement:

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton, who is the chair of the Halton police board, told Global News in a statement that he was in fact was notified in advance by the Chief that he would be travelling to the U.S. “to tend to a property matter.” “I had no objection. Chief Tanner continues to have my full confidence,” Burton said in his statement. “The chief leads our police service in an exemplary manner and will continue to do so.”

Tanner is one of many Ontario authorities, including a member of Ontario's COVID advisory table, who evaded harsh new lockdown measures in the province by heading to warmer climates around the Christmas break.