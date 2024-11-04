Ontario revokes 'hate plate' — but why was it issued in the first place?

We speak of an Ontario vanity licence plate made infamous via social media postings by Maher Zitawi. The personalized plate reads: OCTOBER 7. Of note, Mr. Zitawi is affiliated with an odious organization called Palestine House. And of course, Oct. 7, 2023, was the day in which the largest massacre of Jews took place post-Holocaust.

If you venture online, you will see photos of Zitawi, all smiles and giggles, as he proudly displays the plate.

But we find it very odd indeed that this plate was issued in the first place, especially since it very much seems to violate the province’s guidelines regarding personalized licence plate messaging.

For example, under the category of Violence/Criminal Activity, it is prohibited to convey: “Messages or meanings that could be associated with violence, as well as promoting discrimination or bias against individuals - illegal or criminal activity of any kind.”

Furthermore, under the category of Human Rights Discrimination, it is prohibited to convey: “Messages that express contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, religion, ethnic origin, ancestry, place of origin, citizenship, creed, colour, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, family status, physical characteristics, disability or political affiliation.”

We highly doubt October 7 is Mr. Zitawi’s birthday or wedding anniversary. Rather, he apparently feels that the massacre of almost 1,200 innocent people and the kidnapping of more than 250 is a joyous occasion. This is sickening. This is vile. This is beyond hatred. And it is happening right here in our great dominion, not in some shite-hole in the Middle East.

So, the question arises: why was this plate issued in the first place? We did reach out to the Ministry of Transportation. They informed us to reach out to the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement in Ontario. We did so. It’s been radio silence.

But we also reached out to MPP Laura Smith. We were told by a source that when Smith heard about this plate, she reached out to the MTO. And Smith recently emailed us to confirm that the plate has indeed been revoked. Good.

By the way, this is not about Rebel News suddenly being pro-censorship. Rather, we’re simply advocating that the provincial government maintains a level playing field.

Which is to say, consider previous plates that were rejected by the province. Such as these examples:

IHATE401. Gracious, did you know that it is a “human rights discrimination” issue to proclaim one’s dislike of a Hogtown highway that is seemingly endlessly mired in gridlock? Apparently so…

Likewise, OKKAREN is under the ban. Really? OKKAREN? Aside from well, hysterical members of the Karen community, who would take issue with such a trivial message?

REDRUM was also rejected. Yes, any reader of The Shining will tell you that “red drum” is “murder” spelt backwards. Well, sort of. But what if the guy who desired this plate just wanted to announce his affection for a crimson-coloured drum set?

The crux of the matter is that far more innocuous personalized plates have been rejected or revoked by the government. But an Ontario licence plate lauding the massacre of October 7 is perfectly fine? Really?

So, why did the government ignore its own rules and originally turn a blind eye to this clearly offensive licence plate? Why the double standard?

Indeed, if REDRUM, OKKAREN, and IHATE401 are offside, how as it OK for a pro-Hamas adherent to get a plate celebrating terrorism?

And while the plate has been revoked, photos of the plate shall live forever on the Internet.

One more point: what’s worse than a Nazi? Well, we now have a valid answer: it is a specific varietal of Nazi known as the Islamo-Nazi.

The original Nazis of yesterdecade went out of their way to coverup and deny the Holocaust. Heck, the death camps weren’t even located in Germany. But with the likes of Hamas and their supporters, the idea of kidnapping and raping and torturing and killing Jews is not something to falsely denounce. Rather, such anti-Jew violence is something to openly celebrate — be it in the streets or on social media.

The revocation of the OCTOBER7 plate was a move in the right direction. But clearly, this plate and the celebration of its existence is a mere symptom of a far bigger problem. How did we get here? Why are weekly chants for genocide, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada, being tolerated?

Maybe those are questions for Prime Minister Trudeau to answer? Then again, perhaps the PM is too busy these days issuing some 5,000 visas to import Gazans to Canada — the majority of whom support Hamas.

Talk about tossing gas on the fire. But then again, as Justin would say, “diversity is our strength.” Rinse and repeat…