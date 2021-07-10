Ontario's stringent lockdown measures cause a rise in youth depression

  • By Rebel News
  • July 10, 2021

Remove Ads

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra covers the news that Ontario youth are struggling with depression.

Ezra talks about how research has shown that the depression has been specifically attributed to Ontario's stringent lockdown measures. 

It's not the virus causing these issues. It's the decision of the leaders and politicians who claim to be protecting the children. 

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a subscriber to RebelNews+

Ontario lockdown
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.