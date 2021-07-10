Ontario's stringent lockdown measures cause a rise in youth depression

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra covers the news that Ontario youth are struggling with depression.

Ezra talks about how research has shown that the depression has been specifically attributed to Ontario's stringent lockdown measures.

It's not the virus causing these issues. It's the decision of the leaders and politicians who claim to be protecting the children.

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a subscriber to RebelNews+.