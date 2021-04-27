Ontario Superior Court defers cases due to COVID (14 months into the pandemic)

The Ontario Superior Court recently made an announcement stating that it would be directing courts to defer as many matters as possible due to the pandemic. Chief Justice Geoffrey B. Morawetz issued the notice saying that courts should reduce the number of staff, lawyers and parties that would be required to leave their homes, while also adding that virtual hearings should be deferred as well.

Hey, remember when that Toronto-area judge was accused of hearing cases while in the Caribbean?

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined the cases that the court would still be hearing. Cases like the “most serious child protection matters, urgent family matters critical criminal matters and urgent commercial or economic matters.”

Wondering exactly what this meant and why this decision comes now, 14 months into the declared pandemic, Ezra said:

Hey, um, what's a serious child protection matter, as opposed to a non-serious one? What's a critical criminal matter, as opposed to a not important one? Does it depend who the victim is, if they're fancy? Of course, not a single person in our justice system — not a single person in any branch of government — has been laid off, so not one has lost their job. While the private sector was bulldozed. So, this is basically a Trudeau. You know, when he just sort of had a staycation for a year. He wants the pay, he wants the status, he just wants less work, you know. Even fewer Zoom calls, which you can do in the comfort of your own home. That's the lockdown class for you, eh? All the money, all the power and the pandemic is just an excuse to work less. Tell it to the grocery store cashiers.

