Ostrich cull battle intensifies as feds double down on plan to kill healthy flock
Despite mounting opposition and legal challenges, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will kill nearly 400 healthy ostriches at a B.C. farm.
The CFIA has confirmed it plans to go ahead with the cull, even after the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) passed a unanimous motion refusing to allow the birds’ carcasses into their landfill unless the agency proves—through proper testing—that the birds are even sick.
BREAKING 400 OSTRICH NEWS:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 15, 2025
The Regional District of Central Kootenay just passed a motion blocking the CFIA from bringing ostrich carcasses to the local dump UNTIL THE CFIA TESTS THEM!
Farm owners Karen and Dave embrace over the good news
Report to come: https://t.co/ziF2wnKOdh pic.twitter.com/QlZ6J8WIw3
The agency insists this is about protecting Canadians from “serious potential risks,” despite the fact the birds are asymptomatic and not used for food, and their cull order dating back to last December.
How is killing healthy, 300-pound animals in the name of “public safety” without testing humane? Especially when these birds are not even classified as poultry and are not used for human consumption?
The agency’s hardline stance and refusal to test any of the 400 to prove they are still ill conflicts with common sense and science. The farm has partnered with world-renowned Japanese veterinary professor Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, known as “Dr. Ostrich,” to extract antibodies from the birds’ robust eggs for use in research to combat viruses like H5N1 and the common COVID-19 virus, without the use of mRNA technology.
So, why kill exotic birds that may already hold the scientific key to preventing such illnesses?
After 69 of the farms younger ostriches died from what the CFIA declares was H5N1 last year, the farmers say it quickly became evident that their older ostriches who remained asymptomatic as the illness passed through, likely had already acquired from the sickness before.
Nevertheless their calls for the birds to be tested by the CFIA or independently to prove so were not only denied, but met with a caution that if they did their own testing they could face 6 months in jail and a $250,000.
Approximately 400 ostriches have remained healthy some the the around 150 people who have gathered in a camp out protest against the cull are witnessing with their own eyes.
The farmers have remained steadfast in their efforts to save their lives while the CFIA remains hellbent on ending them, even as public and political pressure heightens in effort for the agency to work toward a humane, data-informed alternative.
Rebel News was on-site to capture the emotional moment the farmers and over 100 peaceful freedom convoy style protesters learned that the Regional District for Central Kootenays RDCK board members unanimously passed a motion blocking the CFIA from its plans to dump the ostriches carcasses at the local landfill unless they first test the animals to see if they are in fact sick.
BREAKING OSTRICH UPDATE:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 15, 2025
⁰Watch the tears of joy from Universal Ostrich Farms’ Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski as the Regional District of Central Kootenay passes a motion that blocks the CFIA from their cull plans—for now.
Full report soon at: https://t.co/ziF2wnKOdh pic.twitter.com/1i3JEWFfHi
In a statement, Anderson urged the CFIA I to hold off on the cull until a better plan, one that could save the research animals, can be further explored and implemented.
“I’m not a scientist and can’t argue the science,” said Anderson, “but I am assured by respected experts in the field that this cull is unnecessary for several reasons including the fact that the birds have passed the 14 day incubation period by several months and are showing no signs of sickness. In view of this I request that the CFIA hold off on the cull until we explore a potential solution, based on a modified research facility in situ, that will both save the flock and satisfy the concerns of the CFIA.”
But the CFIA's latest comments made it clear: protests or not, they’re pushing ahead.
In addition to paying legal fees via crowd funding for a judicial review which the federal court granted the CFIA its ability to move forward with the culling, the farmers are now exploring whether they can appeal the court’s decision before the CFIA’s hitmen come for their birds.
This isn’t just an animal rights issue (although where the heck is PETA?) It’s about food sovereignty, scientific freedom, and the right of farmers to protect their property and their livelihoods from government overreaching
I've left the ostrich farm protest against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's cull order and am home for now.— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 19, 2025
Here is why...
More to come at https://t.co/ziF2wnLm2P pic.twitter.com/Ps1BW0HDHj
Rebel News is returning to the frontlines of this story, an eight-hour drive back to the protest camp, but this time, we’ve secured a camper van so I can remain on-site 24/7.
That means I’ll be there when and if the CFIA’s agents arrive, documenting every moment from the ground, with the ability to stay warm, charge my equipment, and report in real-time.
If you appreciate that Rebel News is your eyes and ears in Edgewood, please consider helping cover the ongoing travel, accommodation and reporting costs to do so at SaveTheOstriches.com
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.