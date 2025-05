Ostrich cull battle intensifies as feds double down on plan to kill healthy flock

BREAKING 400 OSTRICH NEWS:



The Regional District of Central Kootenay just passed a motion blocking the CFIA from bringing ostrich carcasses to the local dump UNTIL THE CFIA TESTS THEM!



Farm owners Karen and Dave embrace over the good news

The agency insists this is about protecting Canadians from “serious potential risks,” despite the fact the birds are asymptomatic and not used for food, and their cull order dating back to last December.How is killing healthy, 300-pound animals in the name of “public safety” without testing humane? Especially when these birds are not even classified as poultry and are not used for human consumption?The agency’s hardline stance and refusal to test any of the 400 to prove they are still ill conflicts with common sense and science. The farm has partnered with world-renowned Japanese veterinary professor Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, known as “Dr. Ostrich,” to extract antibodies from the birds’ robust eggs for use in research to combat viruses like H5N1 and the common COVID-19 virus, without the use of mRNA technology.So, why kill exotic birds that may already hold the scientific key to preventing such illnesses?After 69 of the farms younger ostriches died from what the CFIA declares was H5N1 last year, the farmers say it quickly became evident that their older ostriches who remained asymptomatic as the illness passed through, likely had already acquired from the sickness before.Nevertheless their calls for the birds to be tested by the CFIA or independently to prove so were not only denied, but met with a caution that if they did their own testing they could face 6 months in jail and a $250,000.Approximately 400 ostriches have remained healthy some the the around 150 people who have gathered in a camp out protest against the cull are witnessing with their own eyes.The farmers have remained steadfast in their efforts to save their lives while the CFIA remains hellbent on ending them, even as public and political pressure heightens in effort for the agency to work toward a humane, data-informed alternative.Rebel News was on-site to capture the emotional moment the farmers and over 100 peaceful freedom convoy style protesters learned that the Regional District for Central Kootenays RDCK board members unanimously passed a motion blocking the CFIA from its plans to dump the ostriches carcasses at the local landfill unless they first test the animals to see if they are in fact sick.