HIGHLIGHTS: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry

Yesterday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified at the Public Order Commission that is looking into the justification behind the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

When asked why he labelled the convoy as an occupation, the mayor replied, "Well, a couple of points. First, when more people started to arrive, and secondly, when more people were not leaving the parliamentary precinct. So there were those two points that really brought to light the fact that this was going to be more of an occupation as opposed to a protest."

Watson went on to say, "As I said, the police in our city are very used to handling large protests and large visits of state leaders and so onm but nothing of this magnitidue has ever been seen quite frankly in any city in Canada in the last 25 years."

