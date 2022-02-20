Ottawa police block independent press from filming inside perimeter

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Police at a checkpoint setup outside of a perimeter established in Ottawa's downtown core barred Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie from capturing footage from inside the area. An officer speaking to Lavoie asked her for press credentials, which she presented despite any laws requiring her to do so, only to have them rejected.

Today Ottawa police wouldn't let our reporter film in downtown Ottawa saying that she doesn't have press credentials and rejected her Independent Press Gallery card because “It’s a laminated piece of paper you could have made at home.”https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G for more. pic.twitter.com/MMQGLv61hf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2022

“Do you have any credentials with you?” the officer asks Lavoie while explaining that only those with exceptions, like working or living in the area, are allowed through the perimeter. Another officer joins the obstruction, also asking to see credentials.

Lavoie then presents her identification from the Independent Press Gallery, an association for journalists who have vowed to remain independent from government.

“This doesn't really mean anything to me,” the officer tells Lavoie. “Thank you for showing that to me, but it's time to go,” he adds.

Trudeau’s police are deciding which reporters are allowed to report. It comes down to the whim of any thug at a checkpoint. I’ve been through third world checkpoints before; you’re always at the mercy of a bully with a gun. This thug is Brad Milburn, @OPP. pic.twitter.com/JCtNiXX8R9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 20, 2022

When asked why he isn't willing to recognize the Independent Press Gallery card, the officer responds that “it's a laminated piece of paper that you could have made up at home.”

State-funded media outlets, like CBC, however, were granted access to film in the area.

Journalist for the CBC allowed to report right inside the police perimeter in Ottawa. @RebelNewsOnline journalists hassled for walking down the street blocks away from the perimeter. Mhm pic.twitter.com/4bU9cqGcFs — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 20, 2022

Rebel News reporters, including Alexa Lavoie, have been on the ground in Ottawa for three weeks now telling the other side of the story from the Freedom Convoy protest. To see all of our coverage, and to help support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.