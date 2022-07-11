Ottawa Police clamp down on Canada Day festivities

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies was joined by Rebel News' William Diaz-Berthiaume to discuss how huge numbers of Ottawa Police and by-law officers prevented Canada Day on Parliament Hill from being a truly celebratory event for those in attendance.

As an obvious show of force to deter any potential 'undesirable' protesters, the entrance to Parliament Hill resembled Canada's current airport security lines, as attendees were forced to line up like cattle and be frisked before being allowed to enter the main gathering area in the nation's capital.

As stated by David Menzies, "We were there for the entire Dominion Day weekend, and it didn't feel like a celebratory occasion. It didn't feel festive. The reason for that of course was that there was just law enforcement everywhere, there was airport-style security set up in order to get on the actual hill of Parliament Hill. No bylaw infraction was too small for these guys to clamp down. I think this was basically a politically motivated message."

This is just an excerpt from the full episode of Rebel Roundup. To watch the full show and to get access to all of our premium shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.