Ottawa police say they will be 'bringing significantly greater resources to restore order'

  • By Rebel News
  • February 06, 2022
  • News Analysis

The tyrannical Ottawa police have made some threatening remarks regarding the Freedom Convoy that has been in the city for the past week. 

Take a look at this press conference by Ottawa's police chief.

As that police chief gave that bizarre threat, the Ottawa Police Twitter account published an incredible 22 tweets. A temper tantrum, outlining the chief's remarks.

In Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra goes through those tweets and responds to them, and tells you what we're doing in response.

News Analysis
