Ottawa pride group draws backlash from Jewish groups after announcing solidarity with Palestine

The group behind Ottawa’s annual pride parade is drawing backlash from Jewish groups after a statement released this week expressing solidarity with Palestine.

The statement from Capital Pride says the conflict has led to rising Islamophobia and antisemitism in Canada and around the world.

"Over the past year, we have been witness to escalating levels of violence in Israel and Palestine. We are aware of how polarizing this conflict has been and how painful it is for members of our local communities to witness the ongoing death and devastation inflicted on innocent civilians. In this moment, 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations across the country and around the world have been called upon to take action," the statement says.

The group condemned the acts of terrorism committed on October 7, but added that they “cannot stay silent in the face of Israel’s endless and brutal campaign in Gaza and mounting violence in the West Bank, where innocent Palestinians—many of whom have friends, families and loved ones in our communities—are being slaughtered, dehumanized and dispossessed of their land in flagrant violation of international law."

The group would accuse Israel of “pinkwashing,” a term used to describe when corporations or other large entities use LGBTQ+ messaging to distract from more negative elements.

"By portraying itself as a protector of the rights of queer and trans people in the Middle East, Israel seeks to draw attention away from its abhorrent human rights abuses against Palestinians," Capital Pride says. "We refuse to be complicit in this violence. Indeed, to withhold our solidarity from Palestinians in the name of upholding 2SLGBTQIA+ rights betrays the promise of liberation that guides our work."

Jewish groups such as the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and B’nai Brith Canada both condemned Capital Pride’s statement on Wednesday.

"Although Capital Pride recognizes the horrors of the October 7th terrorist attack, their statement turns Pride into a protest against Israel, the only Jewish homeland in the world and the only country singled out by Capital Pride. It does nothing to achieve the peace everyone wants to see overseas. Instead, it creates conditions for more hateful antisemitic rhetoric targeting Ottawa’s Jewish community here at home," the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said.

"By making anti-Israel policy a centrepiece of Pride, Capital Pride creates a climate where Jews are targeted, unwelcome and unsafe, undermining the entire purpose of Pride. Pride is supposed to embrace the diverse backgrounds of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and should not ask anyone to leave part of their cultural or religious identity at the door to feel safe and included."

"Despite claiming to stand in solidarity, Capital Pride's actions have further marginalized Jewish LGBTQ+ members, who are already deeply affected by the rising tide of anti-Jewish hate in society," the B'nai Brith said.

"By promoting the BDS movement, which is known for its antisemitic rhetoric and actions, Capital Pride not only alienates Jewish LGBTQ+ members but also promotes a broader culture of antisemitism. This directly conflicts with their stated aim of creating a safe and inclusive space for all members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

LGBTQ people are subject to violence and persecution in Palestine. In 2016, Hamas militants executed one of their own commanders, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, for allegedly having sex with another man. Gay men have also been beheaded in the West Bank, with an execution recently being shared across social media.