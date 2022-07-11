Ottawa was a fun-free zone on Canada's birthday

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) reflected on his time covering July 1 festivities in the nation's capital.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

“Canadian families were showing up to Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada’s birthday. And they were being demonized as either a basketful of deplorables — thanks, Hillary! — or a bunch of yahoos — thanks Premier Ford! — and gee, whatever happened to you, Doug? “The fireworks display was moved to another area and the traditional flyover by the Snowbirds was cancelled. Even ice cream trucks were told to move along or else get fined. Ottawa was truly a fun-free zone during Canada’s birthday. “And yet, no one was coming to Parliament Hill wearing trouble on their shirtsleeves. “Actually, folks, I’m getting ahead of myself. Getting onto Parliament Hill was no sure thing last weekend. “You see, the Parliamentary Protective Service set up airport-style security at the entrance to the Hill, complete with metal detectors and pat-downs. It was surreal.”

