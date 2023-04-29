Ottawans are holding their local politicians to account for their expensive climate plan

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired April 26, 2023.

ICSC Canada testimony to City of Ottawa Environment and Climate Change C... https://t.co/n6huGnWP5w via @YouTube — International Climate Science Coalition (@TomHarrisICSC) February 23, 2023

The climate change master plan will empty the pockets of every man, woman and child in Ottawa of $60,000 for net-zero impact on global emissions.

THE GUNN SHOW:



Are climate change true believers part of some quasi-religious cult?@TomHarrisICSC joins @SheilaGunnReid to talk about the cult-like behavior of climate activists and his latest fact check of what the media got wrong on climate change.https://t.co/Jmzq6qklYQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 16, 2023

Citizens want answers, but the politicians behind these hysteria-based plots to save the world at the expense of your wallet don't seem to have them.

Joining me tonight is someone who stumped the municipal politicians in Ottawa with his tough questions about the climate cash grab. Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition Canada to discuss what happened in Ottawa and how residents of other cities can replicate it.