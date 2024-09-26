Parents push back against radical gender ideology at Surrey's '1 Million March 4 Children'

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday, nearly 40 cities across the country saw “1 Million March 4 Children” demonstrations to protect children from radical gender ideology and age-inappropriate sexually explicit “learning resources” promoted in school through government-approved programs such as B.C.’s, Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) programs.

While this nationwide demonstration, primarily organized by nonprofit Hands Off Our Kids, was the second of its kind, the turnout for both participants and counter-protesters was significantly lower this year when compared to the previous march.

“Stop SOGI 123!” Women dance in front of B.C. NDP Education Minister, Rachna Singh’s Surrey office, to demand an end to the sexual orientation program that promotes gender confusion in schools.



More on today's One Million March for Children at 👇🏾https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/D9zftrGTmE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2024

In today’s report, I bring you interviews with parental rights demonstrators who participated in Surrey, British Columbia's march, which was led by Freedom Party of B.C. leader Amrit Birring.

They share their views on why this is a fight that matters and deliver a message to the pro-SOGI B.C. NDP government, and why they believe Surrey's “1 Million March 4 Children” dwindled from over 3,000 participants last year to approximately 80 this year.