Parliament police confiscate illegal table during Canada Day events

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

At Parliament Hill on Dominion Day… and an “illegal table” is causing a commotion… https://t.co/urNGIKwXfO — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) July 1, 2022

Ottawa Police issued warnings Thursday about a crackdown on " unusual noises" and "shouting" but made no mention of banning tables.

Please be advised, a number of fine amounts have been increased so as to ensure a safe and respectful Canada Day.https://t.co/RICrgRnHVa #OttCity #OttNews pic.twitter.com/HQOcfbUHzI — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) June 29, 2022

Police are also engaging in wide-scale parking enforcement and road closures to keep people out of the downtown core.

Since 8 am on June 29, Officers have issued 275 parking tickets and towed 72 vehicles located in the Vehicle Control Zone in place for Canada Day events and demonstrations this weekend.https://t.co/F4gBacpCv0 #OttCity #OttNews pic.twitter.com/aj94k0QbQH — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) July 1, 2022

Rebel news has a team of reporters to monitor the behavior of the Ottawa Police and the treatment of peaceful protesters and Canada Day event attendees at the hands of authorities.

Not a lot of people on the Hill itself. You can see the airport style security to get inside.https://t.co/8TCbF5VnhQ pic.twitter.com/USZ510ZbWR — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 1, 2022

To see Rebel News coverage of Canada day events in Ottawa, in the wake of Justin Trudeau's February invocation of the Emergencies Act to exterminate the convoy protests, please visit www.OttawaReports.com.