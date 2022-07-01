Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Parliament police confiscate illegal table during Canada Day events

During a live stream by Rebel News reporter David Menzies, Ottawa authorities can be seen dealing with Canada Day revelers who have committed the apparent crime of bringing a table.

Ottawa Police issued warnings Thursday about a crackdown on " unusual noises" and "shouting" but made no mention of banning tables.

Police are also engaging in wide-scale parking enforcement and road closures to keep people out of the downtown core.

Rebel news has a team of reporters to monitor the behavior of the Ottawa Police and the treatment of peaceful protesters and Canada Day event attendees at the hands of authorities.

To see Rebel News coverage of Canada day events in Ottawa, in the wake of Justin Trudeau's February invocation of the Emergencies Act to exterminate the convoy protests, please visit www.OttawaReports.com.

