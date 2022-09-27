WOW: Liberal MPs dodge questions with the help of parliamentary security

E-transfer (Canada):

With members of Parliament returning to the House of Commons, Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume interviewed a number of representatives on the first day of sitting.

However, while Conservatives were able to fully answer the questions they were asked, Liberal MPs decided to use a different approach in order to skip them. Instead of answering, they had Parliamentary Protective Service officers escort them to their offices, and alert them while they were walking on Parliament Hill of Rebel News’ presence.

“Have a good day,” was St-Catherine’s MP Chris Bittle’s response to Rebel News’ first question.

Diaz-Berthiaume asked the Liberals, primarily, what their thoughts are regarding Justin Trudeau embarrassing Canada internationally by disgracefully singing in England while appearing drunk ahead of the Queen’s funeral, if they fear a Poilievre-led Opposition and whether or not they will ever answer independent media.

Kusmierczyk decided to take a few minutes of his day to answer, but took it upon himself to completely change the topic of the conversation and instead explain how he believes he is helping his community.