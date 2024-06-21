How deep does China's foreign interference network go?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist Andy Lee joined the show to discuss the latest on Chinese interference allegations.

A recent bombshell report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians alleged that some parliamentarians have been "wittingly" colluding with foreign governments.

The report comes as Canada has already been grappling with a number of reported Chinese interference efforts. Independent MP Hang Dong was accused of allegedly attempting to delay the release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese captivity during communications with a senior Chinese diplomat.

Conservative MP Michael Chong was the target of a Chinese interference campaign through the app WeChat. His family in Hong Kong was also reportedly targeted for information gathering as well.

Speaking about the most recent foreign interference report, Ezra said, "We have this strange situation where we have to rely on other people reading the report and interpreting it."

"Elizabeth May says there's nothing to worry about, Jagmeet Singh says there's traitors, Trudeau's pretty mum on it."

Andy Lee explained, "I think it was always a cover-up and a lot of people tried to discredit the reporting that came out and discredit the CSIS leaks."

"And we've heard this all along that you know, intelligence is not evidence and it was just information gathering and they're not substantiated. Now these claims are looking fairly substantiated, so somebody's been vindicated."