Peaceful Freedom Convoy protester has all charges dropped after judge rules Charter rights violated

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Monick Grenier from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) joined the show to discuss their success in having all charges dropped for a 2022 Freedom Convoy protester.

As noted in the JCCF's press release, "Mr. Spicer was arrested in Ottawa on February 19, 2022, and charged with mischief, obstructing justice, and weapons charges."

Grenier explained that the judge agreed with all of their Charter breaches that they advanced, noting that he was unlawfully arrested and denied the adequate right to instruct and retain counsel.

FLASHBACK: Tamara Lich reflects on how the mainstream media lied about the Freedom Convoy, labelling it as a racist white supremacist protest.



"Any time you run against the narrative," she says, the media brands you as "racist."https://t.co/mJnU8k1jcI pic.twitter.com/pYv2wO9Ino — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2024

She also described how a secret recording of Mr. Spicer in a police paddywagon was ultimately thrown out as evidence because it violated his privacy rights.

The JCCF detailed that "Because Justice Lipson found that the secret recording violated Mr. Spicer’s privacy rights, the recording was excluded as evidence from the trial."

Grenier also noted, "I am very satisfied that the judge recognized serious breaches of Mr. Spicer’s section 8, 9, and 10(b) Charter rights, and excluded the evidence after conducting an analysis, effectively gutting the Crown’s case.”

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's mischief trial remains ongoing and is expected to continue Friday. Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offenses in relation to her role as an organizer of the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa.