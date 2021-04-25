“People need to toughen up” | Spencer Fernando joins Ezra Levant

The Liberals want to introduce legislation to try and censor their opposition online. Of course they'll never say that — they say the legislation is to combat "fake news" and hate speech.

As if the moderators at Facebook or Twitter or YouTube don't censor enough "misinformation," this new legislation will force these social media companies to further "moderate" the information published through their platforms according to rules set out by the Liberal government.

So what does this mean for anyone who criticizes the government or event the mainstream media narratives?

Spencer Fernando joined Ezra Levant on Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the balance of activism versus journalism and what this means for our country.

Speaking about the types of people who now run media companies and news outlets Spencer told Ezra:

I think that's more of what we're seeing now. ...You know the idea of "why should I defend someone I disagree with? I'll just use the power of the government to shut them down." Which of course is very authoritarian and very much against the values we're supposed to have in this country.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.