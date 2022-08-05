PETITION: Say NO to the University of Toronto's booster mandate

PETITION: No Mandatory Boosters for U of T Residents U of T must end its discriminatory booster policy for students living on campus. If you agree, please sign this petition. 138 signatures

FREE legal defence If you are a University of Toronto student planning to live on campus this fall but do not want to get a COVID-19 booster shot, please fill out this form.

As we head towards Labour Day, it won’t be long before the kids start heading back to school.

But check out the rules at the University of Toronto when it comes to students who plan to reside on campus. According to the U of T website:

"Students living in residences this fall will be required to have a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and at least one booster dose before moving in."

What?

Why do predominately young and healthy students have to be TRIPLE vaccinated or they are persona non grata when it comes to residing on campus?

Indeed, there is no such booster mandate anywhere else in Canada. So why is the U of T mandating this policy? Is it truly based on science? And if so, where is the proof that this policy is appropriate? Or is this triple-vax policy yet more COVID-19 virtue-signaling? You know, yet again the “COVID-Karen” community is implementing a policy just to make it seem like they’re doing something tangible in terms of health and safety?

Enough is enough.

Rebel News has partnered with the registered Canadian charity and civil rights organization The Democracy Fund to fight back against these coercive and discriminatory mandates.

We are employing a four-pronged approach:

1. LEGAL: Lawyers at The Democracy Fund will review cases to see if they can assist students facing U of T's discriminatory booster requirement.

2. CROWDFUNDING: Hiring the best civil liberties lawyers in the business costs a lot of money, please donate to TDF's legal fund on this page.

3. TELL US YOUR STORY: If you are a student set to live on campus at U of T this fall and are unwilling or unable to get a booster shot, please fill out this form.



4. PETITION: You can also sign our petition calling on U of T to end its discriminatory booster policy for students living on campus right here.

This is what our petition states:

“The University of Toronto (U of T) will require students living on campus to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. “According to the U of T website, ‘students living in residences this fall will be required to have a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and at least one booster dose before moving in.’ “There is no booster mandate anywhere else in Canada, so why is U of T mandating that young, healthy people get boosted? “Students have a right to education without being coerced into getting a vaccine. “If you agree that U of T must end its discriminatory booster policy for students living on campus, please sign this petition.”

If you agree with our position, please go to: NoForcedBoosters.com and sign your name. And if you are able to, please make a donation to cover costs. Note that all donations go directly to The Democracy Fund and therefore qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

We must take a stand against vaccine-apartheid. Maybe the tall-forehead types at the U of T think this two-tier citizenship is perfectly acceptable. We, however, do not.

So again, please help us make a statement by going to NoForcedBoosters.com and signing your name and making a donation. Our thanks in advance.