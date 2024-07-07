Yes, Pfizer and Moderna can be sued for vaccine injuries — here's how

Despite popular belief, pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca can be sued, at least if the legal action is brought on by Canadians. During his speech at the Reclaiming Canada Conference, Umar Sheikh, a Victoria-based human rights lawyer, explained how despite being told the vaccine makers had liability immunity, his firm has taken on cases against the jab makers.

“The U.S. granted Pfizer immunity; Canada did not, so I was able to exploit that hole,” stated Sheikh, which caused the audience to cheer. In contrast, gasps were heard throughout the audience when Sheikh described the tragedies fueling the suits.

The first is a $35.6 million lawsuit against Biotech in Germany, and Pfizer in the U.S. and Canada, on behalf of Dan Hartman, whose 17-year-old son, Sean Hartman, was found dead just 33 days after his Pfizer injection.

From loss to lawsuit: Ontario dad's emotional rollercoaster as government offers deal after son dies suddenly



Another, for the sudden death of a father in his thirties who died suddenly from a vaccine-induced heart injury while he bathed his young daughters just one week post-injection. “This one, for some reason, the government of Canada admits, yes, it was the vaccine.”

“We actually had the first written admission. So, we sued Pfizer again,” stated Sheikh.

Sheikh Law is also suing Moderna on behalf of a woman who became paraplegic after receiving the vaccine.

“All that is to say is that the 'safe and effective' narrative wasn’t there,” says Sheikh.