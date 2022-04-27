Pierre Poilievre wins mock election held at B.C. universities

The Canadian Press / ﻿Patrick Doyle﻿

Last week a province-wide, mock Conservative Leadership election was held across three of British Columbia’s most prominent universities. Young Conservatives attending the University of British Columbia (UBC), Simon Fraser University (SFU), and the University of Victoria (UVic), crowned Carleton, Ontario's Member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre the winner of the preferred party leader race by a whopping 78 per cent.

OFFICIAL: Results of our BC Student Vote for the Conservative leadership. Students at University of British Columbia (UBC), Simon Fraser University (SFU), and University of Victoria (UVic). Great to see such enthusiasm from our young conservatives on campus! pic.twitter.com/054r3nH2qI — Connor Hollingshead (@connorh2001) April 19, 2022

Next in line with 8.6 per cent of the votes was former Quebec premier Mr. Jean Charest, followed by Haldimand-Norfolk MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis. Inflation, cost of living, COVID-19 restrictions, and housing were of top concern to the student voters.

OFFICIAL: Results of our BC Student Vote for the Conservative leadership. Students at University of British Columbia (UBC), Simon Fraser University (SFU), and University of Victoria (UVic). Inflation and cost of living the most pressing issue for our young conservatives on campus pic.twitter.com/L4hGM1HD2t — Connor Hollingshead (@connorh2001) April 19, 2022

Such issues being raised is consistent with some of the concerns university students voiced during my interview with them at UBC, just before I asked MP Poilievre if his vision for Canada to be the blockchain capital of the world, includes CDBCs and a China-like social credit system.

