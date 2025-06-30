Protests have erupted across the United States both in favour of and against the defunding of Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the world and the leading provider of cross-sex hormones for American young adults aged 18 to 22.

The calls aimed at the multi-billion-dollar empire intensified following last week’s Supreme Court decision granting South Carolina the power to block Medicaid funding to the organization.

Lianna was kidnapped and became pregnant from rape at only 12 years old.



Doctors offered her abortion as a "solution."



But Lianna knew abortion would not heal her—only kill her daughter.



Planned Parenthood doesn't help women. It adds trauma to trauma.

The high court ruled that states can block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds for health services, including contraception and abortion.

Contrary to widespread claims that the ruling focused solely on abortion, the conservative-led 6-3 vote focused on defunding the organization itself.

However, its outcome is precedent-setting and could have broader implications across the nation.

South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, applauded the ruling, saying, “Seven years ago, we took a stand to protect the sanctity of life and defend South Carolina’s authority and values — and today, we are finally victorious.” The state first moved to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood in 2018, but was blocked from doing so by a lawsuit.

“The legality of my executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood has been affirmed by the highest court in the land,” McMaster concluded.

Remember, PP found it appropriate to give school k!ds p⭕️ rn cards for years. They only apologized after concerned parents found out.

Story:

In dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the ruling is “likely to result in tangible harm to real people” and that it will strip Medicaid recipients of "a deeply personal freedom: the ‘ability to decide who treats us at our most vulnerable.’”

Planned Parenthood continues to receive substantial taxpayer subsidies despite the risk of federal defunding.

According to a memo from House conservatives, the pending budget reconciliation bill, dubbed “One Big Beautiful Bill,” would generally prohibit Planned Parenthood and other abortion vendors from receiving taxpayer dollars if passed. However, a “backdoor funding” mechanism remains that would allow Planned Parenthood to keep receiving taxpayer money through subsidized state Obamacare insurance plans.

The organization’s pregnancy termination efforts have been heavily backed by billionaire philanthropists and their foundations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Bloomberg Family Foundation, the Open Society Foundations led by George Soros, and Warren Buffett’s Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, which have awarded millions of dollars domestically and internationally.

Despite the powerful support, controversy continues to surround Planned Parenthood, often beginning with the organization’s roots tied to eugenics.

Remember, PP’s roots are tied to eugenics. Founder Margaret Sanger sought to limit births among the “mentally and physically defective.” She spoke at a KKK event,started the “Negro Project,” aimed at black women



Today 70% of PPs are in Urban areas

In 2020, Planned Parenthood removed its founder, Margaret Sanger’s name, from the Manhattan Health Center.

Sanger proudly advocated for limiting births among the “mentally and physically defective.” She wrote about speaking at a Ku Klux Klan event and receiving invitations to do so for similar groups. She also started the “Negro Project" in 1939 intending to promote pregnancy termination amongst black Americans.

Some Planned Parenthood critics argue that the spirit of Margaret Sanger’s eugenics legacy persists today, pointing to the fact that 70% of the organization’s clinics are located in urban areas and that cross-sex hormone therapy is now Planned Parenthood’s fastest-growing service, despite its known sterility risks.