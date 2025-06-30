Poilievre byelection set for August 18

The Conservative leader is expected to win the byelection in Battle River—Crowfoot and re-enter Parliament for the upcoming fall session.

Alex Dhaliwal
  June 30, 2025

 

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a byelection for August 18, in Battle River—Crowfoot, Alberta, giving Pierre Poilievre a chance to re-enter Parliament.

After representing Carleton for almost two decades, the Tory lost his seat to a Liberal challenger, citing a declining Conservative vote share, substantial population increase and riding redistribution.

Poilievre faced 90 challengers in the 2025 election due to the Longest Ballot Committee, which plans to run another slate of candidates in the upcoming byelection.

The outgoing MP for Battle River—Crowfoot, Damien Kurek, stepped down June 17 to pave the way for his leader’s expected return.

“This is what’s best for Canada, and is what’s best for Battle River-Crowfoot,” Kurek said in a statement.

The former MP backed Poilievre in a social media post yesterday. “I can speak with confidence that Pierre Poilievre is the right guy to fight for this region and all of Canada!”

The Conservatives finished with 8,097,281 votes, or 41.3% of total ballots cast — two million more votes over the 2021 election.

"An unstoppable movement has grown under his leadership," Kurek said, "and I know we need Pierre fighting in the House of Commons to hold the Liberal minority government to account." 

Poilievre vowed to grow the movement further in the coming months and years by "listening carefully" to people at town halls and other events.

He has frequented the riding in the past week, as shown on social media.

The Tory leader earlier said Albertans have legitimate grievances with Ottawa.

Energy caps and carbon taxes caused significant job losses and industry decline in Alberta, leading to frustration. Major pipeline and mining projects were previously cancelled, exacerbating sentiments of alienation.

Poilievre faces a leadership review at his party's January convention, according to its constitution.

Unable to participate in question period without a seat in the House of Commons, Andrew Scheer is serving as interim Official Opposition leader.

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

