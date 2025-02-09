WATCH: Poilievre FIGHTS Trudeau on Canada's fentanyl crisis

In response to President Trump's tariff threats this week, both Mexico and Canada took immediate steps to alleviate illegal immigration and the flow of deadly drugs, particularly fentanyl.

"Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to permanently supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers on the U.S. border ... to stop fentanyl and criminal aliens from pouring into our country," said Sheila Gunn Reid, chief editor for Rebel News.

Since 2015, China has been the “largest source country” for illegal fentanyl and chemical precursors exported to Canada, reads a June 17 memo Fentanyl. It later “shifted from manufacturing and exporting finished products to exporting fentanyl precursors,” wrote analysts.

U.S. Congress confirmed precursors went from China to Mexico, whose cartels then “smuggle and distribute” throughout North America, on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

TRUMP: 300,000 Americans have been killed by illegal fentanyl from Canada and Mexico crossing their borders last year. Plans for 25% tariffs on both countries are set to continue from February 1st: "Families are being destroyed," @rebelnewsonline pic.twitter.com/JJayNPFrYf — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to appoint a "fentanyl czar." He also listed cartels as terrorists, and bolstered resources for the 10,000 frontline personnel at our southern border, following months of pushback from Ottawa, who threatened Trump with retaliatory tariffs.

The Trump administration continues to blame us, in part, for the some 80,000 Americans that die annually from illicit fentanyl. Hundreds of criminal enterprises are mass-producing fentanyl in Canada, according to a recent federal memo, with some holding suspected ties to Mexican cartels.

The Bureau reported that domestic production has exceeded demand for years, with fentanyl exports destined for our southernly neighbour.

Poilievre announces that he will 'throw away the key' for fentanyl kingpins and says Canada should do this without pressure from Donald Trump, but to protect Canadians from the soft-on-crime Liberals. pic.twitter.com/pVp8pNVpTI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2025

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre recently threatened "life sentences" for "fentanyl kingpins," though the legal implications suggest a muddied pathway forward. At least it presents renewed enthusiasm in tackling blowback from Trudeau's soft-on-crime approach.

"We should crack down on drugs, not to please President Trump," said Poilievre at a press conference in Vancouver, "but to ensure that not one more mother has to bury her face in her hands on learning that her son died of an overdose in a back alley somewhere."

Canada recorded 50,000 deaths from fentanyl since 2016, according to recent federal data, and that number continues to rise.

"I've seen mothers that … never heal [after losing a child]," Trump previously told reporters. "They say it gets worse with time."