Poilievre refuses to bend knee to Liberal mainstream media

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist and Conservative candidate nominee Andrew Lawton discussed why Pierre Poilievre's no-nonsense approach to dealing with liberal journalists is resonating with Canadians.

Poilievre recently took aim at CTV News after the outlet aired a deceptively edited clip featuring the Conservative leader that appeared to show him saying something he did not.

The footage was edited to give the impression that Poilievre wanted to introduce a non-confidence motion because he is opposed to the Liberals' dental care program. CTV News announced that it had fired two employees in an apology after airing the footage.

WATCH: CTV apologizes for publishing malicious 'deepfake' of Pierre Poilievre



How is it possible that such a deliberate fake news video splice can come down to a 'misunderstanding'?



MORE by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/REs8YNWPSP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 27, 2024

"I don't think Canadians are viewing institutions in a way that suggests they should be treated with kid gloves either," said Lawton.

Poilievre previously made headlines for a viral interaction he had with a local B.C. reporter who suggested he was taking a page out of Trump's playbook by playing into populism.

The Conservative leader is seen calmly munching on an apple in the footage as he responds to the journalist's questions.

How do you like them apples?



PART 1 pic.twitter.com/RkDBAn13nl — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 14, 2023

Speaking about Poilievre staying true to himself, Lawton said, "His message in the leadership race did not change after he became the leader. He was still talking about defunding the CBC, he was still talking about standing up to the media,"

Lawton went on: "What we're seeing now after a year of polling on this, well actually it's been two years since he became the Conservative leader, it's working. And no one can say that this has been a failed strategy on his part, because it isn't really a strategy, it's just who he is."

Poilievre's Conservatives are currently ahead of the Trudeau Liberals in the polls by over 20 points according to recent polling from Abacus Data.