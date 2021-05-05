BREAKING: Police, Alberta Health Services raid Whistle Stop Cafe in early morning bust

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 991 Donors

Police and Alberta Health Services conducted an early morning raid on the Whistle Stop Cafe.

The raid took place before 6:30 AM MT and authorities have since seized the property.

During a livestream of the event, Whistle Stop owner Chris Scott said that there is $70,000 worth of inventory in the business.

The Whistle Stop is the community's only gas station and convenience store for at least 20km.

Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) is on her way to the diner now.

Rebel News has covered the Whistle Stop Cafe's lockdown rebellion since January after the provincial government closed restaurant dining rooms in the middle of December, 2020. To support Chris Scott, we hired a lawyer to represent him through our crowdfunded Fight The Fines project.

