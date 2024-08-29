Poll shows Canadian taxpayers are tired of funding CBC bonuses

By Ezra Levant Tamara Lich Trial Tamara Lich has been charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa covering every minute of Tamara's trial. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

The CBC used to be seen by some as one of the core tenets of Canadian identity, something that tied the country together. Now, year after year, its viewership falls, even as the Canadian population grows. The days of the CBC being an essential institution - if there even was such a time - are over. Yet it continues to be propped up by massive amounts of taxpayer dollars. We now have the data to prove that Canadians are sick of it.



On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Director of the Taxpayers Federation Franco Terrazzano joined Ezra Levant to discuss their latest poll showing that 7 in 10 Canadians oppose the state broadcaster (CBC) giving bonuses to its executives.

Terrazzano broke down the results of the poll, noting that the percentage of Canadians opposed to taxpayer-funded bonuses is closer to 81%, disregarding the category of "undecided."

He remarked: