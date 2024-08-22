Polling shows Canadians feel best attributes about country are slipping away
'I doubt there's a soul in any big city in this country that feels safer than they did five or 10 years ago. Especially when you have massive crime waves often driven by foreign criminal gangs,' said Ezra Levant.
Ezra Levant examined recent polling from Abacus Data showing Canadians' declining faith in the country's best attributes during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
The results showed that unprompted, 32% of Canadians say freedom is the best thing about living in Canada. The polling also showed that 43% of Canadians feel like the state of freedom in Canada is getting worse.
Speaking about the polling, Levant said, "32% said freedom, unprompted. I think that's amazing, don't you? I would have thought it would have been drummed out of us by the state and by regime media and our communist teachers' unions."
THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 22, 2024
Poll shows Canadians believe the country's best attributes are in decline
GUEST: JCCF lawyer Monick Grenier (@JCCFCanada) presents the good news of their success in having all charges dropped for a 2022 Freedom Convoy protester.https://t.co/N3OHkznyy7
Levant also discussed the declining sense of safety that people across Canada in major cities are feeling. "You have massive pro-terrorist marches, through the streets, in the middle of the street, around Jewish synagogues, vandalizing Jewish-owned shops," he said.
"Week after week, arson, even gunfire. Masked thugs chanting threats and racism, and the police don't do a damn thing. In fact, some institutions give in to them, support them."
Bank of Canada says mass immigration is driving up rents, hurting immigrants' job prospects— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 26, 2024
Last year, Canada admitted a total of 2.3 million foreigners.https://t.co/dfzuz8NRsm
Speaking about the mass immigration that has taken place under the Trudeau Liberals, Levant said, "Trudeau has brought in two million people to Canada in the past year, mainly on student visas, about a million, and work visas, about 750,000."
"They're often staying ten people to an apartment in Toronto or Vancouver. It's so crowded where they live so of course they're going to get out of the house and go to parks and national parks and so now they're crowded and they're alienating, and that's just a fact. Don't ask me, ask the people," he said.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.