Pope’s Quebec Mass deemed ‘inauthentic’ by many

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie about her coverage of the Pope’s visit to Canada, the purpose being to apologize to Indigenous communities for the Catholic church's involvement in residential schools.

David asked Alexa what she thought about the suggestions from many that the Vatican should be helping fund clean drinking water for the native reserves that still don’t have them, instead of just delivering verbal apologies.

Alexa responded by saying that the Pope’s visit cost roughly $100 million, which was paid partly by the Vatican and partly by Canadian taxpayers. She said that many people present at the event thought that the money would have been better spent providing clean drinking water to Indigenous communities.

Another notable reaction from the public was that some found the Pope’s Quebec speech to be inauthentic compared to his seemingly genuine and emotional statements and prayers in Edmonton. During the Quebec speech, the Pope mixed in irrelevant topics such as the war in Ukraine and climate change.

Alexa pointed out that while Quebec Premier Legault and Prime Minister Trudeau both still like to preach to others about following COVID rules, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, neither of them followed their own advice when they met the Pope and shook his hand.

“Legault and Trudeau was [were] present [in the presence] of the Pope, that [who] is 86 years old and not really in good shape. But, none of them was [were] wearing a mask!’ she remarked.

