Potential Trump cabinet picks could form MAGA 'dream team'

With Donald Trump achieving a remarkable return to the White House, conservation around the former president has shifted from if he can reclaim the office to who he will now surround himself with as he forms a second cabinet.

What lessons will the former president have learned since his first term?

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how the media once again failed to understand Trump or his supporters before shifting to speculating about the new Trump administration.

Looking at how Trump received backing from prominent figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, J.D. Vance, and how these individuals could form a “dream team” as part of the new Republican government.

I think one of the big differences between Trump in 2024 and Trump in 2016 is he knows that who he hired last time was often a weakness. He would hire people in key positions who either, they were bad at their job, didn't share his views or were disloyal to him. I think he's learned from that; he's said he has, and you know, Trump doesn't admit mistakes very often.