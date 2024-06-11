President Biden to accept outcome of son Hunter's federal gun conviction

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday expressing his intention to accept the outcome of the federal criminal case against his son, Hunter Biden, following a jury's conviction on all charges related to his illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018. The younger Biden was found guilty on three felony counts of lying on paperwork for a revolver and owning the firearm while being a drug addict.

In his statement, Joe Biden emphasized his role as both the president and a father, saying, "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

The president also reiterated his commitment to respecting the judicial process, stating, "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

The trial, which lasted just over a week, included testimony from witnesses such as Hunter Biden's ex-wife, a former girlfriend, and the gun store clerk who sold him the revolver. The New York Times reported that after the verdict was read, Hunter Biden "stood with arms crossed" and "grimly" stared at the jury.

The specific crimes Hunter Biden was convicted of included lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on a federal firearms background check form, and being in possession of an illegally obtained firearm. The verdict could result in a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and fines as high as $750,000.

In addition to the federal gun conviction, Hunter Biden also faces criminal charges in California related to alleged tax violations, further compounding his legal troubles.